David Holmberg Pitches Second Complete Game of the Season

Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen ended their six game losing streak, featuring a complete game from David Holmberg.

Logan "The Trow Show" Trowbridge returned from his two game suspension with a bang hitting a home run in the top of the first inning. On the next pitch Adam Brett Walker II, put the bomb on the Railroaders hitting a home run of his own, giving the Milkmen an early 2-0 lead.

"I got to spark this team a little bit, we've been scuffling and it felt good to get the team going a little bit and we never looked back," said Trowbridge.

Milwaukee starter David Holmberg kept Cleburne in check retiring the side 1, 2, 3 for four straight innings, until Noah Vaughn laid down a bunt for a base hit with two outs in the top of the fifth inning, ruining Holmberg's no hitter.

Neither side would score again until the bottom of the fifth inning after two back to back walks and another Walker II home run, pushing the lead to five runs.

"I just stayed with my approach and made sure I had a good pitch to hit, he [Michael Gunn] just missed over the plate and I hit it out of the park," said Walker II about hitting two homers off the same pitcher.

Aaron Hill made it on base for the Milkmen in the bottom of the sixth inning after smacking a double, knocking him in was Anibal Sierra who hit an RBI single, and prompting a mound visit. The inning ended 6-0 Milkmen.

Holmberg stayed strong on the mound and pitched his second complete game of the season, this time however allowing no runs and leading the Milkmen to a 6-0 victory

"I was trying to throw it [curveball] for strikes, and have them either miss it or hit ground balls which is what they did," said Holmberg.

The Milkmen play at home again Friday at 6:35 pm, against the Houston Apollos.

