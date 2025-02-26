Date Announced for Rescheduled Game with HC Venom

February 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks, HC Venom, and the Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced the rescheduled date for the postponed game originally set for November 22. The game will now be played on March 19 at McCann Ice Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

In addition to the on-ice action, the Hat Tricks are teaming up with Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie for an exclusive pre-game event. Fans are invited to join the Hat Tricks staff from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to enjoy special discounts and interact before the Wednesday night showdown with the Venom. No RSVP required.

Attendees will receive:

50% off food, soft drinks, and arcade cards

An opportunity to participate in axe throwing for just $5

