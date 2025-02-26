Darion Benchich Joins the Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce signing of forward, Darion Benchich, to the active roster. Benchich is the first collegiate-signee of the season. These are players who have finished their collegiate or juniors eligibility and look for a jump-start into their professional careers.

Benchich played five seasons at Lebanon Valley College in nearby Annville, PA. Across five seasons with the Dutchmen, he appeared in 104 games. He recorded 22 goals, 40 assists and was a four-year teammate of Blake Tosto. Benchich is native of Dover, PA, and before his time at LVC, played three seasons at Westminster Prep and two years with the New England Generals 18U AAA. His measurables are 5'8" 175 lbs., and will be eligible to play for Binghamton as early as this Friday, February 28th against the Dashers Hockey Club.

The collegiate-signee will not count the FPHL's mandated 19-man roster, meaning the Black Bears will not have to make an additional transaction following his signing.

