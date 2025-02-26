Important Announcement from Team Ownership

February 26, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







The Watertown Wolves and Watertown Rapids organizations have recently been made aware about some individuals claiming to have purchased or will be purchasing the Wolves and Rapids teams. These individuals have been reaching out to sponsors and falsely portraying themselves as the new ownership. THIS IS NOT TRUE.

To be clear, there has not been a change in management or ownership for either of these organizations.

Please continue to address all Wolves and Rapids business inquiries to:

Candi Churchill

Vice President of Business Operations

ccwolves22@gmail.com

Justin Coachman

Watertown Wolves Coach

jcoachman7@outlook.com

