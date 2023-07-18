Dash Storm Back in the Eighth, Down Jersey Shore, 7-6

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For seven innings, the offense was quiet. A three-run home run was the only offense for the Winston-Salem Dash but in the bottom of the eighth, the Dash pieced together four runs to come back to take game one against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 7-6, Tuesday night at Truist Stadium in front of 4,124 fans.

Jersey Shore (42-42) got the scoring started in the third when Marcus Lee Sang singled a run home and Rixon Wingrove smacked a three-run shot to left center, taking a 4-0 lead into the middle innings.

Winston-Salem (41-40) struggled to figure out BlueClaws starter Gabriel Cotto until the fourth. With two runners on and two outs, Loidel Chapelli blasted his seventh long ball of the year cutting the Jersey Shore lead to one, 4-3.

Pitching settled in across the next three innings, with Jersey Shore scoring only a run in the sixth and eighth taking a 6-3 lead, but in the bottom of the eighth, the Dash bats came to life.

Following a pair of walks from Jacob Burke and Colson Montgomery, the Dash plated a run on an error by the second baseman off the bat of Wilfred Veras cutting the lead to two, 6-4. With two runners in scoring position, Tim Elko tied the game at six on a two-RBI triple down the right field line. Elko came home to score on a sacrifice fly from Michael Turner giving Winston-Salem its first lead of the night, 7-6.

In the ninth, Vince Vanelle came back out for his second inning trying to finish off the win. The BlueClaws did not go down easily, loading the bases with only one out. After a mound meeting, the Cincinnati, Ohio native induced a ground ball double play to end the game and secure the win, 7-6.

With the win, the Dash improved to 23-17 at home and picked up only their fourth win when trailing after seven innings.

The Dash and BlueClaws meet for game two on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 12 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

