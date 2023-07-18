HVR Game Notes - July 18, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (48-36, 9-9) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (41-42, 13-5)

RHP Tyrone Yulie (4-5, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Cameron Foster (3-4, 4.30 ERA)

| Game 85 | Home Game 43 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y | July 18, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

SUBWAY SERIES:The Hudson Valley Renegades welcome in the Brooklyn Cyclones to Heritage Financial Park for the second and final time this season. The Cyclones have won the first two series by winning four out of the six games in each meeting. Although, the Renegades clinched the South Atlantic League North First Half Championship on June 20 in Brooklyn after no-hitting the Cyclones through 8.1 innings. The Renegades make one more trip to Maimonides Park in August.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades dropped the series finale to the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Hot Rods erupted for five runs in the first three innings to take a 5-0 lead. Agustin Ramírez and Rafael Flores recorded back-to-back dobles in the third inning to plate the Renegades lone runs of the contest. Mason Vinyard tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen while Luis Velasquez recorded a scoreless ninth. Hudson Valley pitching coughed up four home runs in the losing effort.

ROSTER NEWS:On Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Brock Selvidge and Shane Gray from Single-A Tampa. Selvidge is currently the Yankees' No. 28 prospect per MLB Pipeline and recorded a 3.38 ERA in 14 starts while striking out 91 in 77.1 innings this season. Gray has pitched in 24 contests this year for the Tarpons, sporting a 4.26 ERA.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on Friday, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff leads all of MiLB with 2.60 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out 420 batters in 321.1 innings, the top of the list as well.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 21-for-50 (.420) with nine doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs, two walks, and six runs in 12 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting seven multi-contests in his brief time in High-A. The Renegades catcher has recorded at least one extra-base hit in the last five games.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY: Since May 31st against Aberdeen, the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. In this span, Renegades starters own a 2.33 ERA (197.1 IP, 121 H, 63 R, 51 ER, 91 BB, 248 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The rotation leads also leads MiLB in strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.07), while the 197.1 innings are good for third place.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR:The Renegades have played in 24 one-run games this season and they own an 11-13 record (.458) in those contests. In June, nine of the 13 Renegades' losses were decided by two runs or less.

WALK THIS WAY: Spencer Jones became the ninth Renegade this season to work three or more walks in a single game on Friday night against Bowling Green. He's the first player to accomplish this feat since Ben Cowles on May 17 vs Brooklyn. Since the second half began on June 20th, Jones is tied for the team lead with 13 walks in 74 plate appearances which is good for fourth-most in the South Atlantic League.

NEW HIT KING:With a pair of hits on July 7th against Jersey Shore, Eduardo Torrealba became the all-time Renegades hit leader, passing Angel Perez. Torrealba also appeared in his 151st contest as a Renegade on July 2nd against Wilmington, passing Matt Spring for the most in franchise history.

THE K-ZONE:The Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been dominant all season long at getting swings-and-misses and they have been rewarded for it. The 'Gades currently own the second-highest strikeout total in all of Minor League Baseball. The Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) have struck out 967 batters compared to 952 for Hudson Valley this year. The Renegades tied their season-high with 19 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on July 2nd. The mark also tied their franchise record, which they recorded earlier this season on April 23rd versus the Rome Braves.

SPONGEBOB SANCHEZ:In the second half of the season, Renegades OF Aldenis Sánchez has started to pick things up offensively. Since the second half began on June 20, Sánchez is hitting .308/.345/.423 with four doubles, one triple, nine RBIs, and four stolen bases. His 10-game hitting streak is the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. Sánchez also reached base safely in 12 of the first 14 games in the second half.

FORMER 'GADES IN THE BRONX:On Sunday, the New York Yankees recalled Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton. Peraza played in 28 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades in 2021 before making his Major League debut last season. Peraza joins Anthony Volpe as the two former Renegades currently on the Yankees Major League roster.

