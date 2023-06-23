Dash Hold off Grasshoppers, 6-5

GREENSBORO, NC - After the Winston-Salem Dash missed out on winning the first half by half a game, in game one of the second half, Winston-Salem was fast out of the gates. Following an early four spot across the first two frames, the Dash held on to take down the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 6-5, Friday night at First National Bank Field in front of 4,829 fans.

Winston-Salem (35-29) jumped out to a quick lead plating three runs in the top of the first. Wes Kath opened the scoring on an RBI single to right plating a run and giving the Dash the lead. Winston-Salem found another run on a double steal bringing home Wilfred Veras giving Winston-Salem an early 2-0 lead. Two runs weren't enough in the first. Chris Lanzilli laced a single into left bringing home Kath pushing Winston-Salem ahead 3-0 after half an inning.

Greensboro (36-29) went down in order in the first against Dash starter Connor McCullough and Winston-Salem wanted more in the second. Loidel Chapelli made it a 4-0 game on a sacrifice fly, and McCullough worked around a pair of singles keeping the four-run advantage.

The Grasshoppers started chipping away though in the bottom of the third. Maikol Escotto smacked a longball to left cutting the lead to three, 4-1. In the fourth, Jase Bowen made it a two-run game on a homer to right, before Winston-Salem bought insurance.

In the top of the fifth with a runner on, Veras launched his sixth round tripper on the season to right, building the advantage back to four 6-2. Winston-Salem needed both runs as in the bottom half of the inning, Brenden Dixon cut the lead to one on a three-run homer to right, making it 6-5.

McCullough's day would be over after five innings allowing five runs on eight hits and punching out six. Winston-Salem went to the bullpen and Vince Vanelle was the first one in making his debut with the Dash this season.

The right hander dazzled across two scoreless frames, allowing only one hit and striking out three holding the one run lead. In the eighth, southpaw Jake Palisch took over on the hill and worked a scoreless inning, sending it to the ninth, 6-5.

In the save situation, Guillermo Quiroz called upon his closer Tristan Stivors for the final three outs. The Texas State product punched out the first two he saw before a single put the tying run aboard, but Stivors induced a ground out from Dixon to close out the 6-5 win over Greensboro in game four.

McCullough picked up his first win in High-A while Greensboro starter Eddy Yean was tabbed with the loss, with Stivors notching his sixth save on the campaign.

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet for game five of six on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from First National Bank Field.

