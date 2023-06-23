Grasshopper Fall to the Dash, 6-5 in the First Game of the Second Half

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell, 6-5 to the Winston-Salem Dash in the first game of the second half of the season on Friday, June 23. The Dash improved to 35-29 while the Grasshoppers fell to 36-29. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 11-8 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Maikol Escotto as he went 4-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Home runs for the Grasshoppers were also tallied by Jase Bowen and Brenden Dixon.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Eddy Yean as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, four runs (one earned), and one free base on two innings of work. Yean took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 1-3 on the season.

Connor McCullough took the win for the Dash and improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Dash on Saturday, June 24, at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for our Endy Rodriguez Bobblehead Give Away Night and Spectacular Saturday Fireworks. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

