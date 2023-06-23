HVR Game Notes - June 23, 2023

Hudson Valley Renegades (39-27, 0-0) at Brooklyn Cyclones (28-37, 0-0)

RHP Zach Messinger (0-4, 2.44) vs. RHP Blade Tidwell (3-3, 4.14 ERA)

| Game 67 | Road Game 34 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | June 23, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

THE AMAZIN' CONEY ISLAND:For the first time this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pay a visit to their closest opponent in the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones won the first series this year back at Heritage Financial Park in May, taking four of six. Grant Richardson won the series finale for Hudson Valley with a walk off RBI single in the ninth.

A HALF IS CLINCHED IN BROOKLYN:With a 1-0 win on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades clinched the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League. For the first time since 2019 the 'Gades secured a playoff spot and will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs.

TO NEW BEGINNINGS: Friday's game against the Brooklyn Cyclones marks the opening of the second half of the South Atlantic season. Hudson Valley opened the first half of the season at home, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers 8-1 at Heritage Financial Park.

LAST TIME OUT: Antonio Gómez crushed his third home run of the season in the second inning, tallying the Renegades lone run in a 5-1 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday night. Renegades pitching struck out 17 Cyclones hitters in the losing effort. Bailey Dees tossed 2.1 scoreless frames, striking out four while Clay Aguilar punched out the side in a scoreless eighth inning.

HEATING UP:In the month of June, Antonio Gómez has been one of the hottest hitters in the South Atlantic League. In 15 games, the Renegades catcher is hitting .370/.453/.587 with four doubles, two HRs, 5 RBI, and 10 runs. His .370 average is the highest among qualified hitters in the SAL and High-A.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In their 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night, Rafael Flores, Spencer Jones, and Aldenis Sanchez each recorded a triple. The team's three triples are a single-game high this season for Hudson Valley and are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League this year. The Greensboro Grasshoppers tallied three triples in Winston Salem back on June 1st. Jones and Sanchez are tied for the team lead with four triples, the fourth-most in the SAL as well.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays last Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. After the 'Gades pitching induced another double play ball versus Brooklyn on Wednesday, the 'Gades pitching staff has issued six double play balls on the ground since June 15th, the fifth-most in High-A.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last three starts, striking out 30 batters in 19.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.39 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .167 average. The 30 strikeouts in the month of June are the sixth-most in MiLB, with Connor Phillips (CHA--AA) leading the way. The Renegades starter has made one less start than every other pitcher in the top 10

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 21 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 2.00 ERA (76.1 IP, 40 H, 20 R/17 ER, 27 BB, 92 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker last Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.26 ERA (107.0 IP, 53 H, 22 R, 15 ER, 49 BB, 143 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 143 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Renegades also have tossed the third-most innings. The 53 hits allowed are the fifth-lowest in the Minors but all four teams below have not thrown more than 78.2 innings in this span.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 25 of the team's 66 games (37.8%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 15-10 (.600) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 19 one-run games, and are 8-11 (.421).

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO:Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 1.60 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.58. The 'Gades have also struck out 217 batters in 169.0 innings, the second-highest mark as well.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With two hits on Tuesday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 120 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

HISTORY! (ALMOST):The Hudson Valley Renegades fell just two outs from tossing their third no-hitter in franchise history on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. This comes after the Renegades no-hit the Rome Braves 6.2 frames on Saturday night.

