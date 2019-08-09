Dash Fall 6-2 in Series Opener against Woodpeckers

August 9, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Despite racking up eight hits, the Dash fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-2 on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark.

The Woodpeckers (25-23, 56-61) jumped out to an early lead against Dash (22-25, 60-51) starter Konnor Pilkington (3-9) in the top of the second. Chandler Taylor led off the frame by lacing a double down the right-field line. Following a popout by Scott Manea, Ross Adolph lined a double into left field, scoring Taylor to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Dash pulled ahead against Woodpeckers starter Shawn Dubin (3-4). To lead off the frame, JJ Muno drew a walk before Steele Walker singled to put runners at first and second. Following a Johan Cruz strikeout, Andrew Vaughn deposited a single into right field, scoring Muno to tie the game at one. It was Vaughn's fourth straight game with a run-scoring hit.

Two batters later, Carlos Perez blooped a single into right field to bring home Walker and give the Dash a 2-1 lead.

However, Fayetteville responded in a big way in the top of the fifth. Scott Schreiber began the frame by reaching on an error from the shortstop Cruz before Ruben Castro drew a walk. After a Cal Stevenson groundout, Miguelangel Sierra crushed a three-run homer just inside the left field foul pole to make it 4-2 Woodpeckers.

The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the top of the ninth against Dash reliever Jose Nin. Ross Adolph led off the inning by drawing a walk before David Hensley singled to put runners at first and second. Following a Schreiber strikeout, Ruben Castro walked to load the bases. Then, Cal Stevenson grounded the ball off the heel of Nin and into left field for a double. The hit scored Adolph and Hensley to make it 6-2.

In relief of Dubin, Humberto Castellanos and Nivaldo Rodriguez combined to pitch four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Rodriguez tossed three hitless innings with four strikeouts against two walks.

The Dash continue their series with the Woodpeckers on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark. Right-hander Jonathan Stiever (5-3, 2.52 ERA) will take the hill for Winston-Salem against fellow righty Cody Deason (1-2, 3.92 ERA). First pitch is set for 6 p.m., and fans can catch all the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

