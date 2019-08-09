Etan Thomas Celebrity Autograph Signing Cancelled Due to Illness

August 9, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - Etan Thomas will no longer be in attendance for an autograph signing at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium on 8/9 when the Potomac Nationals host the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) due to being sick. Thomas's appearance will not be rescheduled.

Though Thomas won't be at the Friday P-Nats game, there are many other fantastic promotions set for that evening, which will include D.C. Basketball Night with the promo teams and mascots of both the Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics.

Friday night's matchup is Pets in the Park Night with a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the film Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. While all pets will be allowed to The Pfitz, the P-Nats will wear custom Ace Ventura jerseys, which will be auctioned off throughout the game, with proceeds to benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

The first 1,000 fans to the game on Friday night can take home a Juan Soto T-Shirt, presented by UniFirst.

For more information on 2019 Potomac Nationals single game tickets, please contact Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com. Fans with questions may also contact Potomac Nationals' Ticket Operations Manager, Matt LeBlanc, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 225, or via e-mail at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

P-Nats' 2019 ticket plans and group outings are currently available for purchase. For more information, or to purchase any of these plans, contact Potomac Nationals Director of Season Ticket and Group Ticket Sales, Alec Manriquez, by phone at 703-590-2311, ext. 221, or via e-mail at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 9, 2019

Etan Thomas Celebrity Autograph Signing Cancelled Due to Illness - Potomac Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.