Daniel McGrath Named Pitcher of the Week

August 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs left-hander Daniel McGrath has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (week of August 5-11), announced by the league office earlier today. McGrath was recently named Eastern League Player of the Month for July and was the league's pitcher of the week for July 22-28.

Last week, McGrath went 2-0, 0.69 ERA (ER/13.0 IP) with 16 strikeouts in two starts against Erie and Akron. On Monday against the visiting Erie SeaWolves, the lefty fired seven scoreless innings and tied a career-high with nine strikeouts. On Sunday against the visiting Akron RubberDucks, the lefty hurled six strong innings on four hits, two runs (one earned), and fanned seven.

The 25-year-old tied for the league lead in wins (2) and innings pitched (13.0) last week, and finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in strikeouts (16-2nd), batting average against (.156-5th), ERA (0.69-8th), and WHIP (1.00-tied 9th).

In 24 games (12 starts) this season, McGrath is 5-0, 1.35 ERA (14 ER/93.0 IP) with 94 strikeouts and 147 runs allowed.

McGrath is pitching with Portland for the second straight season and is 5-0, 0.67 ERA (5 ER/67.2 IP) as a starter. The Boston Red Sox signed McGrath as an international free agent on February 7, 2012. The Sea Dogs are off on Monday and begin a six-day trip on Tuesday night against the Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies affiliate) from Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets for the next homestand are available at 207-874-9300 or seadogs.com.

