Yard Goats INF/OF Bret Boswell Named Eastern League Player of Week

August 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed by the Eastern League that infielder/outfielder Bret Boswell was named Eastern League Player of the Week today. He batted .316 with 3 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 RBI and a .947 slugging percentage this past week. Boswell led the EL in slugging and tied for EL lead in homers along with finishing among the best in total bases (18), OPS (1.297), RBI (8), runs (5) and doubles (3) this past week. He is the third Yard Goats player this season to earn a weekly honor by the Eastern League, as left-handed pitcher Jack Wynkoop (WINE-koop) was named Eastern League Pitcher of the week on July 8th, and right-handed pitcher Rico Garcia was named EL Pitcher of the Week on June 10th.

Boswell, 24, had an impressive return from the Injured List on Tuesday in Reading, Pennsylvania, and cranked a three-run home run in his first at-bat since July 16th. He followed that at-bat with an RBI double and ended up driving in all four Yard Goats runs that night. The former University of Texas star smashed a three run homer in the first inning again on Thursday in Reading against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, who was on a Major League rehabilitation assignment. Boswell continued his power display when the Yard Goats returned to Dunkin' Donuts Park this homestand, with this third homer of the week, a solo blast into the right field upper deck which tied the game against Binghamton in the eighth inning.

The Rockwall, Texas native has been terrific since the All-Star break batting .349 with 3 doubles, 5 home runs and 14 RBI along with a .767 slugging percentage. Overall, Boswell is batting .210 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 RBI in 84 games in his first season with the Yard Goats. Boswell was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 8th round in 2017.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand tomorrow night at 7:05 PM with the first of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Tickets for all remaining home games may be purchased by calling the Yard Goats at 860-246-GOAT (4628), online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person by visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

