Eastern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for August 5th-August 11th

August 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) News Release





SCARBOROUGH, ME - The Eastern League is pleased to announce the winners of the Eastern League Player of the Week Award and Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of August 5th through August 11th:

Hartford Yard Goats second baseman/third baseman/outfielder Bret Boswell has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the period of August 5th -August 11th . The 24-year old batted .316 (6-for-19) with three doubles, three home run, eight RBIs, five runs scored, one walk, and a .947 slugging percentage in five games for the Yard Goats last week. Boswell, who is a native of Rockwall, Texas, had at least one hit in four of the games he played in last week and had multiple hits in two of those games, including hitting a home run in consecutive games on August 8th at Reading and August 10th against the visiting Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The 6'1", 180 lb. slugger led all Eastern League hitters in slugging percentage (.947) last week and tied for the lead in home runs (3). He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in total bases (18-2nd ), OPS (1.297-2nd ), RBIs (8-tied 2nd ), runs scored (5-tied 2nd ), and doubles (3-tied 4th ). Bret, who was named to the South Atlantic League All-Star Team as a member of the Ashville Tourists last season, was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 8th round of the 2017 draft after hitting .273 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 61 games as a redshirt junior at the University of Texas.

Daniel McGrath, a left-handed starting pitcher for the Portland Sea Dogs, has been selected as the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the period of August 5th -August 11th . The 6'3", 205 lb. hurler started a pair of games for the Sea Dogs last week and had a record of 2-0 with 16 strikeouts and a 0.69 ERA. McGrath, who is a native of Melbourne, Australia, made his first appearance of the week on Monday against the visiting Erie SeaWolves and fired seven scoreless innings in Portland's 2-0 victory. He struck out nine batters and walked two while scattering three hits over his seven innings of work to earn the win. Daniel made his second start of the week on Sunday against the visiting Akron RubberDucks and picked up his second win of the week in Portland's 3-2 victory. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking four over six innings of work. The 25-year old tied for the league lead in wins (2) and innings pitched (13.0) last week. He also finished ranked among the weekly league leaders in strikeouts (16-2nd ), batting average against (.156-5th ), ERA (0.69-8th ), and WHIP (1.00-tied 9th ). Daniel, who also won this award for the period of July 22nd -July 28th , was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent on February 7, 2012.

