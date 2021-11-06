Danbury Nets Power-Play Goal, Falls 5-4

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL battled the New Jersey Titans for the second time in as many nights on Saturday and played the Titans close throughout, but eventually fell 5-4.

Danbury opened the scoring with the quickest goal they have scored this season, when Lucas Di Chiara (1) scored only 1:41 into the first period. It was the first goal of the Di Chiara's young junior career.

Danbury would take the lead into the second period thanks to a goal from Robert Hyde (1), who potted his first goal since returning from the IR.

The second period saw New Jersey score twice in the first minute and sixteen seconds to take a 3-2 lead. Danbury would respond in kind, burying two goals in less than a minute from Joshua Burke (2) and Gabe Dombrowski (8).

Burke's goal was a power-play goal for Danbury, their first tally on the man-advantage this season.

The game entered the third period deadlocked at four goals apiece, with chances galore for both the Titans and the Hat Tricks. Eventually, Nick Ring (4) broke through for the Titans and bested Joshua Seeley to give the Titans a 5-4 victory.

Danbury will have a week and a half off before battling these same Titans back at Danbury Ice Arena on the 17th and 18th of November.

