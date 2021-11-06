Two Goals by Dalton Jay Lift Prowlers over Columbus for a Weekend Sweep

November 6, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Port Huron, MI - After a gritty overtime win last night for the Prowlers, they went into tonight's game carrying a lot of momentum. After a heartbreaking loss, Columbus was looking to get their first win of the season tonight. The Prowlers looked to ride the hot hand of Cory Simons in net, and Columbus opted to mix things up in net and go with Sean Kuhn between the pipes.

Just like last night, this was another closely contested period. After several great scoring opportunities for each team, Port Huron's Caleb Williams fired one right off the post, just missing on his first goal of the season. Then after continued pressure by both teams after a tremendous defensive play by Alex Johnson, he found Zachary Fresura. The latter was able to find Isaiah Crawford on a breakaway with Crawford lighting the lamp for the first time this season as he rifled one through Kuhn's five-hole to put the Prowlers up 1-0. At the end of the period, Port Huron was outshooting Columbus 14 to 9.

Things would get very physical in the 2nd period as both teams were assessed several penalties throughout the period as neither team was giving an inch to one another. It was late in the 2nd period when the River Dragons Player-coach Jay Croop was able to bury it past Cory Simons after a great feed by MJ Graham to tie the score up at one apiece. Each team had 22 shots at the end of the 2nd period.

The 3rd period continued to be chippy as each team was getting tons of pressure on one another. A little over 6 minutes into the 3rd frame, a goal by Levi Armstrong put Columbus up 2-1 for the time being. But the Prowlers would quickly respond as just over three minutes later; Dalton Jay scored his first goal of the night, assisted by Matt Graham and Zachary Fresura. Then on a beautiful two on one shorthanded sequence for Prowlers off of a beautiful feed from Austin Fetterly, Dalton Jay buried his 2nd goal of the night and 4th on the season, giving the Prowlers 3-2.

This would give the Prowlers their first regulation win of the season off of another outstanding performance by Cory Simons and two crucial goals by Dalton Jay. The Prowlers will be back in action next weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks. For Columbus, they will be home next weekend against Carolina.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.