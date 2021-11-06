Carolina Drops Second Consecutive Game to Watertown

November 6, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







Winston-Salem NC - For the second consecutive night, the Carolina Thunderbirds dropped a close game to the Watertown Wolves.

The game began just like the previous three Thunderbirds contests, with Carolina scoring the opening goal. George Holt fed Chris Hunt on a 100-foot stretch pass and Hunt buried the puck on a breakaway. The Thunderbirds dominated play in the first 20 minutes, outshooting Watertown 21-6. Wolves goaltender Gregory Hussey weathered the storm, making 20 saves in the first period. Late in the period, Wolves rookie Josh Labelle caught a pass from Justin MacDonald and buried it behind Nick Modica.

Play was a bit more even in the second period, one that Watertown dominated the previous night. Blake Peavey's powerplay goal, and first as a Thunderbird, sent Carolina ahead about six minutes in. The Wolves wouldn't stay down for long, countering with an Alex Jmaeff tally at 13:44. Peavey's second of the game would put Carolina in the lead for the third time that game, and send Carolina into the dressing room with momentum.

The third period continued the back-and-forth play, but the scoreboard tilted in Watertown's favor. After Rocco Dicostanzo raced toward Modica's goal and threw a backhand past his glove, Josh Labelle would score his second of the game to give the Wolves their first lead of the game. The teams took a rash of penalties midway throught the 3rd, but neither team could score on their abbreviated man advantages. After a late Thunderbird stand, Alexander Jmaeff buried an empty netter to send the fans packing. Watertown claimed it's second consecutive game against Carolina by a score of 5-3.

The Thunderbirds head out on the road next weekend, as they travel to Columbus to play the River Dragons.

