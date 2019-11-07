Danbury Animal Welfare Society to Hold Fundraiser at Hat Tricks Game

DANBURY - The Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, November 16th during the Hat Tricks' home game vs the Elmira Enforcers. A percentage of revenue from tickets purchased through the organization will benefit DAWS, as will various raffles and auctions held throughout the evening.

DAWS is a local non-profit organization established in 1974 dedicated to improving the lives of animals in our community and beyond. They promote responsible pet guardianship and the humane treatment of animals, and work toward ending animal overpopulation through education and a variety of programs.

To find out how your ticket purchase can benefit Danbury Animal Welfare Society, call the Hat Tricks' main office at 203-794-1704 or contact director of ticket sales Jack O'Marra at jomarra@danburyice.com. More information on the organization can be found at daws.org.

The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to support local businesses, organizations and teams by hosting various fundraiser events over the course of the 2019-20 season. Click here to find out how you can set up a fundraiser night at Danbury Arena.

Coming up for the Hat Tricks...

The Hat Tricks are on the road this weekend taking on the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday and Saturday night. Viewing parties will be held at the Rabbit Hole in Danbury Arena with full food and beverage service. The Hat Tricks return home November 15th and 16th to battle the Elmira Enforcers.

