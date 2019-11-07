Rumble Bees at Home Friday Night

BATTLE CREEK, MI - When the fledgling Battle Creek Rumble Bees hit the ice tomorrow night on "2 - 6 - 9 Night" at their home of The Rink Battle Creek, they will be in search of their very first victory in their very first season of operations in the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League).

With Clint Hagmaier at the coaching helm, Battle Creek will continue its four-games' series with the high-flying Mentor Ice Breakers in the form of a two-games home-and-home series set this weekend. Friday night, the Rumble Bees cap an extended five-games' homestand while Mentor will be wrapping up its season-opening five-games' road tour. The two teams' parallels stay intact Saturday night when the Rumble Bees make their first-ever road appearance of the young season as they travel to Mentor, OH to provide the opposition in the Ice Breakers home opening night. Game time Saturday night is set for 6:30 pm with radio broadcast time being 6:00 pm on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One" and 930 AM.

The Rumble Bees are 4(0-4-0) in their initial quartet of starts while Mentor is sharing the top perch in the FPHL East Division with Watertown with both clubs sporting circuit records of 4(3-1-0). Last weekend, also here in Battle Creek, Mentor extracted a pair of triumphs at the expense of the home standing Rumble Bees by registering 7-2 and 5-0 victory verdicts on Friday and Saturday nights respectively.

Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek, it has been designated another ever-popular "2-6-9 Night" with outstanding discounts on concessions and Rumble Bees team merchandise for all fans in attendance.

The Rumble Bees are remaining proactive in effecting changes in their lineup as the club hierarchy continues to address the blue line. Earlier today, Battle Creek completed its second trade this week in an effort to upgrade and elevate the defense. Heading to "The Hive" from the Columbus, GA River Dragons is 26-year-old rearguard ETHAN BUSCH-ANDERSON in exchange for cash considerations. BUSCH-ANDERSON, a Marquette, MI product is a strapping 6-4, 205lbs and has seen action in 3-Columbus games, recording 1-assist; 3(0-1-1). In the 2018-19 season, he plied his craft in Sweden for Lindefallets SK Division 2, collecting 5-points in 33-games on 1-goal, 4-assists, carding 20-PIM. He has also seen service in the FPHL with Watertown and North Shore as well as NMU (ACHA II) and the GMHL Marquette Iron Rangers.

Earlier this week, the Rumble Bees acquired defenseman Marc Steele from defending League Champion Carolina in a separate transaction.

