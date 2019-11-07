Prowlers Add Ex-OHL Defenseman

The Port Huron Prowlers are happy to announce that defenseman Dalton Young has signed with the team.

Young, a native of Marysville, attended Prowlers Free Agent Camp and was one of the eight members to be invited to Training Camp. He was a member of the Saginaw Spirit and played in the OHL from 2010-2013. With the Spirit, Young played in 170 games, notching 11 goals and 58 assists.

Young's hockey career came to a halt in 2013 when he ran into trouble with the law. Although he was incarcerated from August 2013 to May 2019, Young was destined to turn his life around. By taking substance abuse and anger management classes during that time, Young mentally and physically rehabilitated himself with a goal of being released and one day playing hockey again. On Friday night, Young's dream will become a reality when he will be a part of the Prowlers line-up as they take on the Columbus River Dragons.

"It feels amazing to be a part of this team. I feel grateful to be welcomed on the Prowlers by everyone," Young said. "I want to prove to my family and friends that I've changed and grown as a person and that I can be a team player for the Prowlers."

After being released from prison, Young has been attending religious based substance abuse classes and has been using hockey as a means to maintain sobriety. So far this season, he has demonstrated to his coaches and teammates that he is always willing to help in any way possible whether at practice or around the rink.

"It's been great having Younger around. He has been a huge addition not only on the ice, but around the team as well. You can tell he has learned from his mistake," Player/Assistant Coach Matt Graham said. "He goes the extra mile to help out the guys and there have been numerous times where someone has needed something, whether it be a ride or an extra hand, and he will volunteer to help out. I have spent time with him and enjoy his company. He's just one of the guys. I'm looking forward to sharing the ice with him this season."

Head Coach Joe Pace only had praise for his new defenseman and knows that Young will have a positive impact on the Prowlers and with the community.

"Dalton is a really good guy and I'm happy that he came to us looking for an opportunity. We definitely want to give this young man a second chance at playing hockey and a second chance at life so to go out and prove to himself, his team and the community that he has changed," Pace said. "His on ice ability to handle the puck and make plays is unbelievable. It is hard to believe he went so many years without skating. I think throughout the season, he is going to make people not only around the FPHL turn heads, but also around the hockey world."

Catch Dalton Young and the rest of the Prowlers tomorrow night as the Prowlers host the Columbus River Dragons for their home opener. Puck Drop is set for 7:30.

By: Jeremy Skiba

