Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2025

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Storm defeat the Dallas Wings 83-77 to move to 4-4 on the season and 1-1 in the Commissioner's Cup

Gabby Williams led the way for Seattle with 18 PTS, 4 AST, & 3 STL. Nneka Ogwumike also chipped in 14 PTS, 9 REB, & 2 BLK!

