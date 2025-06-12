Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 11, 2025
June 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix defeat Dallas 93-80
Satou Sabally led the way: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 4 threes Alyssa Thomas added: 11 PTS, 10 AST, 2 STL
Mercury improve to 7-4 overall, 3-2 in Commissioner's Cup play
