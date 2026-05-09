Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Dallas Wings hold on and defeat the Indiana Fever 107-104 in their first game of the regular season
They had three players score 20 points or more!
Arike Ogunbowale: 22 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB Odyssey Sims: 20 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL | 2 REB | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026
- Toronto Tempo Sign Nina Milić to Developmental Contract - Toronto Tempo
- Atlanta Dream Claim Aaliyah Nye - Atlanta Dream
- Wings Topple Indiana in Season Opener - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Suffer Close Defeat in Season Opener - Indiana Fever
- Fever Refuse to Hang Heads After Loss to Wings - Indiana Fever
- The Champions Collective Unveils the Las Vegas Aces' 2025 WNBA Championship Ring - Las Vegas Aces
- Old National Bank, WNBA's Indiana Fever Announce Fever Logo-Branded Bank Cards and Checks - Indiana Fever
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