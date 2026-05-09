Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings hold on and defeat the Indiana Fever 107-104 in their first game of the regular season

They had three players score 20 points or more!

Arike Ogunbowale: 22 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM Paige Bueckers: 20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB Odyssey Sims: 20 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL | 2 REB | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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