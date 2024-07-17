Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2024

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever competed in an uptempo matchup that led to back and forth changes of the lead throughout the 4Q

Ultimately, the Wings survived 101-93 behind Arike Ogunbowales 24 PT performance and Odyssey Sims matched that with 24 of her own

Caitlin Clark made history with 24 PTS, 19 AST and Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 28 PTS

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.