Dallas Stars to Open Training Camp in Cedar Park

July 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today the club's 2022-23 preseason schedule and initial training camp information. The Stars will begin camp from Sept. 21-24 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, home of the American Hockey League's Texas Stars.

More information, including a complete training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Dallas will play seven preseason contests, including three at American Airlines Center, two road games, and two neutral site games in Tulsa, Okla. and Kansas City, Mo. The NHL club will open the preseason schedule at home on Monday, Sept. 26 against St. Louis.

Earlier this off-season, the Texas Stars announced the date of its 2022-23 home opener, scheduled for Friday, October 14, 2022 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. A complete regular season schedule will be released soon.

Texas Stars 2022-23 season tickets are on sale now. To reserve your seats or get more information, visit www.texasstars.com/tickets or call 512-GO-STARS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.