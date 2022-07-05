IceHogs Sign Forward Bobby Lynch for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Bobby Lynch has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Lynch, 24, joins the IceHogs after spending the first three seasons of his professional career with the Manitoba Moose, totaling 29 points (12G, 17A) in 76 games. Last season, the Grand Blanc, Mich., native recorded AHL career highs in goals (8), assists (13) and points (21) and helped the Moose reach the Central Division Semifinals.

In the ECHL, Lynch has seen action with the Jacksonville IceMen (2019-20) and Newfoundland Growlers (2021-22), registering 35 points (16G, 19A) in 60 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 172-pound forward skated two seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL, recording 30 goals and 46 assists for 76 points in 104 games.

