Florida Panthers Re-Sign Forward Aleksi Heponiemi to a One-Year Contract

July 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has re-signed forward Aleksi Heponiemi to a one-year, two-way contract.

"Aleksi is a skilled, energetic forward," said Zito. "We look forward to his continued development within our Panthers system."

Heponiemi, 23, skated in six games with Florida in 2021-22, notching one assist. He has appeared in 15 total NHL games with the Panthers from 2020-21 to 2021-22, logging three points (1-2-3).

The 5-foot-10, 155-pound native of Tampere, Finland led Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, with 30 assists (9-30-39) over 56 games in 2021-22. Over 111 career AHL games with Charlotte, the Syracuse Crunch (2020-21) and the Springfield Thunderbirds (2019-20), Heponiemi has amassed 59 points (12-47-59). In seven Calder Cup postseason games with Charlotte in 2021-22, he recorded four points (1-3-4).

Prior to the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, Heponiemi skated in 16 games with MODO Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan), registering 14 points (6-8-14). He also appeared in 50 games with Karpat (Liiga) in 2018-19, posting 46 points (16-30-46).

Prior to his professional career, Heponiemi played two seasons (2016-17 to 2017-18) with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 204 points (56-148-204) over 129 games. In his rookie season with the Broncos, Heponiemi led all WHL rookies in assists (58) and points (86), winning the Jim Piggott Trophy as the WHL's rookie of the year.

On the international stage, Heponiemi won a Gold Medal with Finland at the 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship registering a tournament-leading nine points (3-6-9).

Heponiemi was originally selected by Florida in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory Memberships are available now. Join Panthers Territory to get presale access to the 2023 NHL All-Star game at FLA Live Arena plus other exclusive benefits. Call 954-835-PUCK or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships for more information.

The home of the Panthers for the 2022-23 season is FLA Live Arena. Download our exclusive app for mobile ticket entry, cashless ordering and an unforgettable fan experience.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.