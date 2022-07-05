Islanders Prospect Dufour Named Memorial Cup MVP

New York Islanders prospect William Dufour capped his junior career in style.

Dufour and the Saint John Sea Dogs won the 2022 Memorial Cup championship on Wednesday, June 29th with a 6-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Memorial Cup is the top prize for major junior hockey in North America. The annual tournament features the playoff champions from the Ontario Hockey League, Québec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League, as well as the host city's team. This year, Saint John was the host and got to hoist the Memorial Cup in front of its own fans in New Brunswick.

Dufour, the Islanders 2020 fifth-round pick (152nd overall), had the game-winning goal and an assist in the championship game. The 20-year-old was named the tournament MVP after scoring a tournament-leading seven goals and tying the point lead with eight total points. Dufour scored in all four games - including a four-goal performance against Shawinigan - and was also named the first star of the final game.

This marks the second Memorial Cup in Sea Dogs' history and first time since 2011.

It capped Dufour's junior career, as the 20-year-old will turn pro next season. Dufour recorded 221 points (110g, 111a) in 201 games in the QMJHL. This past season he was named the QMJHL's MVP after a 56-goal, 116-point season with Saint John and was a finalist for the CHL's player of the year award.

