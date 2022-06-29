Dallas Stars Sign Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year, two-way contract extension, which will run through the 2022-23 season.

Shea, 25, finished the 2021-22 season with 32 points (3-29=32) in 66 regular-season games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In his second AHL season, he set new career-highs in goals (3), assists (29), points (32) and games played (66). Shea ranked third on Texas in assists and second among Texas defensemen in points (32) and assists (29) and shared fourth in goals (3). Shea made his AHL postseason debut in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in two games and registering seven shots. In total, the blueliner has skated in 93 career AHL regular-season games and recorded 38 points (3-35=38).

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Milton, Mass. was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and was signed as a free agent by Dallas on Aug. 19, 2020.

