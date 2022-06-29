Belleville Sens and CAA Arena to Host NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and CAA Arena are thrilled to announce that the City of Belleville will host a National Hockey League preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The exhibition matchup will be played at CAA Arena on Friday, September 30, 2022, with a game time still to be determined.

While tickets to the game will be available to members of the public, Belleville Senators Season Ticket Members will have first right of refusal on tickets, followed by Belleville Sens flex pack. An on-sale date prices for all tickets have not yet been decided, though they should be priced around what Belleville Sens fans are used to, when attending events at CAA Arena.

"This is a big deal for the City of Belleville and we're very excited. It's a tremendous opportunity to bring positive recognition to our city and the Quinte Region," said Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk, during a statement to Belleville City Council this week. "This game will be important as it is at the end of the preseason schedule and both teams will want to be ready to get off to a great start. There will be a lot of outside attention on our city as the eyes of the Province of Ontario and Canada will again be on us, for such a positive event."

"We're elated to be able to host the National Hockey League in Belleville, as we welcome our parent club and one of their fiercest rivals to CAA Arena," said Belleville Sens Vice President Breanne Matthews. "This game is a great way for hockey fans in the Bay of Quinte Region to get set for the new season, to see some of their favourite former Belleville Sens players, who developed here in the Friendly City, before becoming everyday players in the NHL."

More information on the game, including details on tickets, game time, and rosters, will be made available in the coming weeks. Fans should stay tuned to the Belleville Sens website, social media platforms for updates and further questions can be directed to info@bellevillesens.com.

