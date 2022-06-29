Islanders Receive AHL Team Business Awards

Two members of the Bridgeport Islanders' front office took home some hardware from the 2022 AHL Team Business Meetings in Allentown, Penn. last week.

Account executives Joe Cappucci and Vito Bonventre were honored with awards for welcoming more than 600 new FSE's (Full Season Equivalents) and for a 15-percent increase in per-game FSE from 2019-20.

"We made a point to ensure customer service was better than it's ever been and engaged with season ticket members to strategize about how the fans' experience can improve on a daily basis," Bonventre said. "To win an award and have something to show for it, definitely makes it that much better."

"Our team will use these achievements to set and exceed higher goals for the 2022-23 season," Cappucci added.â¯"It's a good first step at continuing to build something special here in Bridgeport."

Director of Membership Sales and Service Danielle Meers echoed those thoughts.

"It was nice to join a team of people that work hard and are so loved by their clients, and it shows with these awards," said Meers, who joined the front office as the Director of Membership Sales and Service late last season.

To learn more about the Bridgeport Islanders 2022-23 season ticket program, its options and benefits, please call (203) 579-5231.

