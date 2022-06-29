Canucks Sign Wouters to Two-Year AHL Contract Extension

June 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Chase Wouters to a two-year contract extension through the end of the 2023-24 season.

"Chase immediately became a key piece of our overall environment here in Abbotsford," said Abbotsford GM Ryan Johnson. "Our goal is to continue to develop him with hopes that his path goes beyond the AHL."

Wouters, 22, spent the entirety of his first professional campaign with Abbotsford in 2021-22, leading Canucks rookies in plus-minus (+16) and ranking fifth on the team with 62 penalty minutes. He was one of four Abbotsford rookies to make his AHL debut in the club's inaugural season opener at Bakersfield on October 16. Wouters scored his first AHL goal (and point) against Alexei Melnichuk and also adding an assist to record the first multi-point game of his professional career in Abbotsford's 3-2 home shootout loss to San Jose on November 14.

The 6-0, 185-pound centre was the inaugural recipient Abbotsford Canucks' "Unsung Hero" Award, for which he was honoured during the team's final home game of the 2021-22 season on April 26 against Bakersfield. The award, which was selected by fan vote, is given to "a player who has exemplified sportsmanship, competitiveness, and a consistent work ethic for the team throughout the course of the season."

"I'm beyond excited to be coming back in Abbotsford. The fans and the organization made my first year pro one to remember!" said Wouters. "I can't wait to get back to Vancouver and Abbotsford so I can continue to develop into a better player and person."

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Wouters was originally signed to a one-year AHL contract on July 22, 2021. Wouters was acquired as a free agent after completing his overage major junior campaign with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League, where he served as captain for three seasons from 2018-2021. His major junior career amassed 280 regular season games-all of which he played with Saskatoon-placing him 14th all-time in games played for the WHL franchise.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.