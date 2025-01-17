Dallas Sidekicks vs. Harrisburg Heat - 1.25.25
January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video
Dallas Sidekicks take on the Harrisburg Heat Live from Equine Arena at the Farmshow Complex in Harrisburg, PA.
