Dalena, Warwick Hurl Spikes to 5-2 Win Over Thunder

July 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jaxon Dalena and Jaren Warwick combined to hold the Trenton Thunder to just five hits, and Tyson Bass smashed his first home run of the season for the State College Spikes as they scored a 5-2 victory on Friday night in the penultimate game of the first half of the Major League Baseball Draft League season.

Dalena (1-2), the Cogan Station, Pa. native who played his high school baseball at Montoursville Area High School, yielded just one earned run over a season-long six innings of work. The right-hander posted six strikeouts while giving up four hits and two walks and throwing 92 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.

Warwick (1) followed with three scoreless frames in which he gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out one batter for the automatic save. The right-hander needed just 33 pitches to finish the game.

After the Spikes (18-16) plated four runs in the second keyed by two-out RBI singles for Knox Preston, Brock Wills and Santino Rosso, Bass went deep for a 407-foot solo shot to left field off Trenton (14-17) reliever Antonio Escano in the third to make it a 5-1 game.

Britton Beeson put Trenton on the board with a 405-foot solo homer to left field in the top of the third, his second long ball for the Thunder.

Thunder starter Evan O'Toole (2-1) took the loss after allowing all four Spikes runs in the second, which was his last inning of work in the bullpen-led effort.

Saturday, the Spikes complete the first half of their 2024 schedule with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Thunder. Right-hander Ben Harris (2-1) is slated to receive the last starting mound assignment of the first half for State College.

It will be Star Wars Night at the ballpark, with Local Fan Costumers on hand. Plus, the Spikes will take the field in special Grogu Jerseys, depicting the character from "The Mandalorian" also known as "Baby Yoda."

The special jerseys are currently up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network. Bidding is taking place on the LiveSource app, available for download at LiveSourceApp.com, and will continue through 8 p.m. Saturday. All auction winners present at the ballpark for Saturday night's game will be invited to come down onto the field to receive their game-worn jersey from the Spike that wore it, with that Spikes' autograph.

Plus, the skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Penn State Health after the game on a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3. Prior to the FIREWORKS, one lucky fan will be able to take aim with two pitches from the mound at a special home plate target for a boatload of fantastic Spikes prizes in the Jackpot Pitching Challenge.

The night will conclude with Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

For tickets to Saturday's game, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.