Rataczak Homer In Ninth Powers Cutters to Victory

July 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

After a back-and-forth contest on Saturday night, an Eric Rataczak 403-foot home run turned into the difference maker as the Williamsport Crosscutters picked up a 6-4 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears in the final game of the 1st Half of the MLB Draft League season at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Rataczak's homer contributed to a 2-for-5-night at the plate for the first baseman. He was joined in recording a multi-hit game by Max Mandler (3 for 4), McGwire Holbrook (2 for 5), and Porter Brown (2 for 4).

It was also a night of debuts for Williamsport on the mound as the first four Cutters pitchers made their first appearances. Mike Hansell got the start, going the first three innings and allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Emmett Bice was first out of the bullpen, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings of relief with one walk and three strikeouts. Parker Kruglewicz went the next two innings allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Andrew Coursin was charged with a blown save after allowing one run and only recording one out. Daniel Barcena picked up his second win of the season, working the final 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball, striking out four.

Tonight's game concludes the 1st Half of the MLB Draft League season. Williamsport concludes the half as the 1st Half Champions and will host the MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 5th. Tickets go on sale for that game on Monday at 10am at the Cutters Box Office and online at Crosscutters.com.

WP: Daniel Barcena (2-0) LP: Alex Brewer (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 22-8 (1st Half) Next Game: Thursday, July 18th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 18th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Electronics Extravaganza, Make Your Cutters Debut, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

