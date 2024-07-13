Black Bears Drop Game One to the Crosscutters 12-2

July 13, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears dropped the first game of the series to the Williamsport Crosscutters 12-2 at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Friday evening.

A shaky start for the Bears' defense gave the Cutters an early lead in the top of the first, with Williamsport connecting for five hits and six runs. The Crosscutters found runs in West Virginia's errors and collected two on an error and a wild pitch by starting pitcher Matthew Tippie.

The Black Bears struggled to answer Williamsport's action-packed first inning but made light work of the Crosscutters on the defensive end in the top of the second. A catch by centerfielder Ryley Preece topped off a scoreless inning for the Crosscutters.

But the Crosscutters added two runs in the top of the sixth, with first baseman Eric Rataczak tallying two RBIs. Conner McBride arrived on the mound for the Bears to relieve Ryan Sleeper, striking out one batter while his defense recorded the third out.

Chipping away at the Bears' defense, Williamsport added four runs to up the score to 12-0 in the seventh. The Bears could not answer, stifled by the Cutters' field.

Kobe Beaudion took the mound for West Virginia at the top of the eighth, going three up, three down. Victor Quinn took the mound to finish off the game for the Bears, retiring three batters with ease before the Bears' last chance to fight back at the plate.

With Jordan Rogers taking first base after being hit by a pitch from Gray Thomas, Roman Kuntz connected with a pitch, sending the ball into the Bears' bullpen for a two-run homer. However, the effort was too little, too late, and the Bears ended the game down by ten.

For the Black Bears, Roman Kuntz recorded the only RBI on his two-run home run in the final frame. Dalton Robinson started on the mound for the Crosscutters, pitching five innings with four strikeouts. In total, Williamsport batters connected 15 times throughout the game, with all but one in the order recording one or more hits.

The Black Bears return tomorrow for Star Wars Night and the final game in the first half of the MLB Draft League season. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

