Dahlberg Joins Emeralds Roster

July 24, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Per the San Francisco Giants, the Eugene Emeralds have added left-handed pitcher Jake Dahlberg to the team's active roster.

Dahlberg joins the Emeralds after spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Dogs of the MLB-partnered American Association. Over 15 appearances (9 starts) this season with the Dogs, Dahlberg has gone 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA, 76 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 62.0 innings pitched.

Prior to joining the Chicago Dogs, Dahlberg spent two seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals system after being drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Illinois - Chicago.

In his most recent season in the Cardinals system (2018), Dahlberg went 5-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) between the State College Spines (Short-Season A | New York - Penn League) and the Peoria Chiefs (Low-A | Midwest League).

