Early Slam Sinks C's

July 24, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







Hillsboro, OR - A first inning grand slam set the tone early as the Vancouver Canadians lost their sixth consecutive game to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field, an 8-3 defeat that put the C's a season-worst six games under .500.

Everett put the game away for good with a five-run opening frame. The Frogs loaded the bases against starter Adam Kloffenstein (L, 4-5) with two walks and a single before Jake Anchia launched a grand slam into the C's bullpen beyond the left field wall to make it 4-0 AquaSox. They would add another run on an error and an RBI triple to lead 5-0 before the Canadians had a chance to hit.

The Frogs scored another three runs in the third to bounce Kloffenstein from the game. A pair of walks, a pitching change and consecutive doubles put the Mariners affiliate ahead 8-0.

Despite the early deficit, the C's bullpen - led by Alex Nolan - blanked the potent Everett offense with seven scoreless stanzas from the third through the ninth. Nolan, a native of Burlington, Ontario, went a season-high four and a third innings and allowed one run on four hits with no walks and a strikeout before Connor Law hung a couple of zeroes with a season-best five punch outs. Cobi Johnson worked around a lead-off walk in the ninth by retiring the next three hitters, two of which went down by way of the K.

Vancouver plated their three runs in the seventh and eighth. Zac Cook came up with a two-out, two RBI single in the seventh inning to spoil the shutout before Eric Rivera drove in a run with a two-out base hit in the eighth, but that would be all the offense the C's would produce in an 8-3 loss.

Will Robertson was the only Canadians starter to log multiple hits. His two singles raised his average to .500 since returning from an injury that kept him sidelined for over two months. Spencer Horwitz reached three times with a single and two walks to give him a league-best 46 free passes this year.

The series continues on Saturday night. Vancouver has named righty Brian Rapp as their starter, though Everett has yet to announce who will climb the slope first. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

