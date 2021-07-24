Home Runs Sink Tri-City

A pair of home runs helped to derail the Tri-City Dust Devils (27-42) on Friday night at Gesa Stadium as the team lost 9-3 to the Spokane Indians. Michael Toglia's grand slam and Brenton Doyle's two-run blast helped to build a lead that proved insurmountable for the Dust Devils.

Two Tri-City sluggers had a multi-hit performance in the loss. Both Gareth Morgan and Franklin Torres each hit two hits. Morgan, who delivered the walk-off winner in Thursday's win, has now had a hit in all four games of the series. Defensive mistakes hindered the Dust Devils in the game. Due to three errors only five of Spokane's nine runs were earned.

Coming up in the fifth matchup of the six-game series on Saturday night the Dust Devils will send left-hander Ryan Smith to the mound. Spokane will counter with left-hander Helcris Olivarez.

