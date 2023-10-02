Cyclones Conclude 2023 Season in Record Fashion

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A historic 2023 campaign for the Brooklyn Cyclones officially comes to a close with numerous Cyclones records having been set during the course of the year. Whether it be at the individual level, or the team as a whole, this season saw the record books rewritten in many different categories.

OF Stanley Consuegra pieced together quite the year for Brooklyn. The 23-year-old played in 93 games for the Cyclones, and was a consistent presence in the middle of the lineup. Consuegra set the single-season home run record by a Cyclones player, crushing 23 long balls. Not only did Consuegra become the single-season home run king for Brooklyn, but he also overtook C Francisco Álvarez for the top spot on the all-time career home run list for Brooklyn. The Santo Domingo native has tattooed 28 home runs during his Cyclones tenure.

Consuegra was not the only Brooklyn outfielder to collect hardware in 2023. OF Alex Ramírez pieced together a strong season with the Cyclones. The No. 12 prospect in the Mets organization according to Baseball America, Ramírez passed INF José Peroza to set the Cyclones-all time hit record with a double on September 7th. Ramirez finished his '23 campaign in the top 15 in runs, hits and doubles among South Atlantic League players.

Much like Ramírez and Consuegra, OF Omar De Los Santos also found himself setting new highs during his time in Brooklyn. The 2022 Florida State League MVP with Single-A St. Lucie, De Los Santos's blazing speed wreaked havoc on opposing teams all year. It took until only July 21st for the Dominican native to swipe his 33rd bag of the year, setting the single-season Brooklyn record. De Los Santos finished the season with 37 stolen bases, good for the 4th most by any SAL player in '23.

Speed was a theme for the '23 'Clones, as OF Jaylen Palmer set the all-time stolen base record for Brooklyn. The Canarsie native swiped 19 bags in 59 games at the High-A level, raising his all-time Brooklyn total to 48 - eight more than any other player in Cyclones history. Palmer went on to end his season with a bang with Triple-A Syracuse, hitting 6 home runs with a .974 OPS in 21 games with the S-Mets.

Brooklyn was also stellar defensively in 2023, particular when it came to outfield assists. The Cyclones notched 41 outfield assists in 2023, obliterating the previous franchise high of 30. Consuegra and Ramírez led the way with 11 each, while De Los Santos gunned down nine runners. Six other players registered at least one, including Palmer, Ryan Clifford, Kevin Kendall, Scott Ota, Rhylan Thomas and Jett Williams.

Additionally, the Brooklyn pitching staff, both starters and relievers, was exquisite in 2023. The Cyclones hurled 11 shutouts during the course of the year - the most ever in a single season for Brooklyn. The 11 shutouts were tied for the 3rd most among High-A teams. Additionally, the 'Clones had six different arms strikeout 10 or more batters in a single game - a feat that Brooklyn has never achieved before.

Not one, but two different arms set the single-season strikeout record for Brooklyn. After RHP Blade Tidwell accomplished the feat with 112, RHP Joander Suárez surpassed him for the most strikeouts in a single season by a Cyclones pitcher with 118 in 90.1 innings of work. The Cumaná, Venezuela native notched a 2.72 ERA with 54 K's over his final eight Brooklyn starts.

