Drew Thorpe Named 2023 Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year

Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Drew Thorpe

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Former Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Drew Thorpe was named Minor League Pitching Prospect of the Year by Major League Baseball tonight during MLB's inaugural Minor League Baseball Awards Show.

In his first professional season, Thorpe was sensational across 23 starts between the Renegades and Double-A Somerset Patriots. He led all Minor League pitchers in strikeouts (182), and was second in WHIP (0.98), tied for second in wins (14), fourth in ERA (2.52), and sixth in opponent's batting average (.200). He led the South Atlantic League in ERA, wins, opponent's batting average, WHIP, and winning percentage (.833).

Thorpe was previously named South Atlantic League Pitching Prospect of the Year.

In 18 starts with the Renegades, Thorpe set new single-season franchise records for wins (10), and strikeouts (138). He set the Renegades single-game strikeout record when he punched out 13 Brooklyn Cyclones batters on July 22. In addition to leading the SAL in wins and ERA (2.81), Thorpe finished second in strikeouts, falling one strikeout shy of winning the SAL Pitching Triple Crown.

The right-hander was named SAL Pitcher of the Month for June after posting a 0.31 ERA (1 ER/28.2 IP) with 34 strikeouts and just six walks. At one point, Thorpe had a 28.1-inning scoreless streak from May 28-June 25, the longest streak by a South Atlantic League pitcher in 2023.

Thorpe, 22, was drafted in the second round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft by the Yankees out of Cal Poly. After being promoted to the Somerset Patriots on Aug. 8, he went on to be named Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for August.

Thorpe joins infielder Anthony Volpe, who was named the 2021 Minor League Hitting Prospect of the Year, as Renegades to garner major end-of-season awards by MLB. He beat out Cade Horton of the Chicago Cubs organization, and San Diego Padres prospect Robby Snelling for the award.

