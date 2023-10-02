Nine Drive Connections to Take Part in Arizona Fall League

The 31st season of the Arizona Fall League begins today as prospects from all 30 MLB teams square off in a shortened fall season in continuation of their 2023 minor league campaigns. Included in this year's matchups in Arizona are nine Boston Red Sox affiliated members including six who slipped on Drive uniforms in 2023 - RHP Felix Cepeda, LHP Zach Penrod, RHP Christopher Troye, C Nathan Hickey, INF Brainer Bonaci, and manager Iggy Suarez.

The six, along with former Drive prospects RHP Wyatt Olds, RHP Bryan Mata, and OF Corey Rosier, will take the field for the Glendale Desert Dogs in the six team league. The Desert Dogs are a conglomeration of Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and New York Mets' prospects.

Cepeda, Penrod, and Suarez are the only Drive connections on the roster who finished the season in Greenville, helping to close out the Drive's South Atlantic League Championship in mid-September while Troye, Hickey, and Bonaci were promoted to AA Portland.

The 2023 regular season helped the six emerge as leading prospects in the Red Sox organization. Cepeda posted a 1.33 ERA in 14 games for the Drive including a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities for the Drive while amassing 21 strikeouts to just six walks since his call up from Low-A Salem in mid-July.

Penrod made his debut for the Drive in August, signing a minor league contract from the Missoula PaddleHeads in the Independent League, quickly becoming the team's go-to pitcher down the stretch. He ultimately pitched two games in the playoff run including five innings in relief in the title-clinching game. He amassed a 2.18 ERA in four starts for the Drive with 20 strikeouts.

Christopher Troye dominated with a 1.96 ERA in 14 games for the Drive ringing up 37 batters to just nine walks before being promoted to Portland on May 30. Hickey lasted in Greenville for 18 games, picking up 12 walks, four home runs, and 20 hits before being promoted to Portland on May 9. Bonaci joined Hickey and Troye in Portland at the beginning of August after picking up nine homers, 38 RBI, and a .301 average in Greenville.

Select games throughout the Arizona Fall League season will be streamed free on MLB.com including tonight's game featuring the Desert Dogs. First pitch is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST.

