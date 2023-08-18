Cyclones Back in Win Column, Defeat Renegades, 8-5

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to three home runs, and two from RF Stanley Consuegra, the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 8-5, on Friday night at Maimonides Park. As a team, Brooklyn logged 13 hits, with seven different players collecting at least one.

RHP Jace Beck earned the victory, allowing just one run through 2.2 innings. The Tuttle, OK native struck out four and walked only one.

Hudson Valley scored the game's first run in the second on a balk called against RHP Joander Suarez. The Renegades tacked on another before the end of the frame, thanks to an RBI single from RF Jared Wegner.

Brooklyn showed resilience though, responding with a run of their own in the second. Consuegra clubbed his team-leading 15th home run of the season to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.

The Renegades bounced back shortly after. In the third, SS Jared Serna doubled home a run, scoring 2B Alexander Vargas to extend the lead to 3-1. Hudson Valley kept its foot on the gas pedal, when C Antonio Gomez lined a ball to center to score yet another Renegades run, pushing the lead to 4-1.

Brooklyn got one back in the fourth, on an RBI double from 1B William Lugo.

Brooklyn's best offensive inning came in the fifth. The 'Clones entered the frame trailing by two, and left it leading by three. First, CF Alex Ramírez singled home a run to shave the deficit to just one run. Then, LF Ryan Clifford singled to score Ramírez and tie the game. From there, Consuegra demolished his second long ball of the contest to put Brooklyn in front by three, 7-4.

Hudson Valley scored once more in the sixth - an RBI single from DH Grant Richardson. But the Cyclones quickly negated that run in the seventh, when Drake Osborn clobbered his 10th home run of the campaign.

With the victory, the Cyclones remain in a tie atop the North Division with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Each squad has identical 27-19 records in the second half.

The Cyclones and Renegades play the penultimate game of their regular season series Saturday evening at Maimonides Park. RHP Jordan Geber (2-1, 4.50) makes his return from the injured list for Brooklyn. RHP Zach Messinger (1-8, 4.09) is the listed probable for Hudson Valley. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. from Coney Island.

