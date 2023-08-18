Renegades Downed Cyclones, 8-5

Brooklyn, N.Y. - A five-run fifth inning by the Brooklyn Cyclones buried the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday night, as they fell 8-5 at Maimonides Park.

Hudson Valley opened up the scoring with a two-run second inning against Joander Suárez. After Christopher Familia and Grant Richardson tallied back-to-back two-out singles, Familia scored from third base on a balk from Suárez. Jared Wegner then singled home Richardson to give the 'Gades a 2-0 lead.

After Stanley Consuegra homered in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1, the Renegades plated two more in the third. The first three batters of the inning recorded base hits, with the latter two from Jared Serna and Antonio Gomez scoring the two runs to extend the Hudson Valley advantage to 4-1.

The Cyclones scored one more run off Hudson Valley's starter Leonardo Pestana, as William Lugo doubled home Jacob Reimer in the fourth to trim the Renegades lead to 4-2. Pestana ended up striking out seven batters in four innings on the hill.

After Pestana departed, Brooklyn ensued to score five runs off Joel Valdez (2-6) in the fifth. Alex Ramirez and Ryan Clifford each recorded a pair of run-scoring singles to tie the game at four. Consuegra then belted his second home run of the game to hand Brooklyn their first lead of the night at 7-4.

Jace Beck entered in relief of Suárez and allowed just one run in 2.2 innings. Ben Cowles led off the fifth with a double before Beck (6-5) struck out the next two batters to bring up Richardson who tallied an RBI single to inch the Renegades closer at 7-5. Cowles' double extended his on-base streak to 31 games.

Drake Osborn closed out the scoring in the contest with a solo blast in the eighth inning. Joshua Cornielly allowed just one hit across the final 2.1 innings to earn his first save of the season.

Hudson Valley and Brooklyn continue their six-game series on Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Zach Messinger (1-8, 4.09) gets the starting nod for the Renegades, while the Cyclones counter with RHP Jordan Geber (2-1, 4.50).

