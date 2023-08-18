HVR Game Notes - August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (62-49, 23-22) at Brooklyn Cyclones (58-50, 27-18)

RHP Leonardo Pestana (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Joander Suarez (4-9, 5.27 ERA)

| Game 112 | Road Game 58 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | Aug. 18, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

Game Information can be found in the Renegades Digital Press Room: 2023 Hudson Valley Renegades Press Room

SUMMER FUN ON CONEY ISLAND:The Hudson Valley Renegades make their second and final trip to Brooklyn, N.Y. this week to take on the Brooklyn Cyclones. Hudson Valley clinched the first half championship of the South Atlantic League at Maimonides Park back on June 20. The Cyclones have won the first three series meetings.

LAST TIME OUT: The Hudson Valley Renegades roared back from five runs down to top the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-5 on Thursday night. Grant Richardson finished just a triple shy of the cycle and collected his 13th home run of the season in the sixth inning. Anthony Hall collected two hits including an RBI double that tied the game at five in the seventh inning. Jesus Rodriguez tallied the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth and finished with three hits. Shane Gray fired two scoreless frames to earn the victory.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Through the first three games of this series against the Brooklyn Cyclones, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held Brooklyn to hit 4-for-36 (.111) with runners in scoring position. On the season, the 'Gades sit first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .207 batting average with RISP.

HOOSIER POWER:On Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

ANOTHER ONE (HITTER):With their one-hitter on Wednesday night at Brooklyn, the Renegades have now thrown three one-hitters this season (June 4 vs Aberdeen, June 20 @ Brooklyn, Aug. 16 @ Brooklyn). In 2022, Hudson Valley threw four one-hitters (three in nine-inning games) and tossed three plus a no-hitter in 2021. The 10 one-hitters thrown by the Renegades since the start of the 2021 season is in stark contrast to the club having thrown only four between the 2005 and 2019 seasons. That is also by far the most thrown by a MiLB team since the start of the '21 season, with the next closest teams being Tampa (NYY, A) and Bowie (BAL, AA) with seven each.

DAZZLING DEBUTS:Over the past three weeks, four starting pitchers have made their High-A debuts for Hudson Valley and the results have been tremendous. Baron Stuart, Leonardo Pestana, Sean Hermann and Justin Lange combined to throw 20.1 innings, while allowing just 11 hits, one run, five walks and recording 23 strikeouts in their respective starts.

DOUBLES MACHINE: Spencer Jones tallied his 27th double of the season on Wednesday night against Brooklyn. After he passed Joe Pomierski (1996) for the most doubles in a season by a Renegades batter on Saturday against Jersey Shore, Jones currently ranks first in the South Atlantic League and among all New York Yankees Minor Leaguers in doubles. Jared Serna is a close second in the Yankees system, collecting 22 doubles between Single-A Tampa and Hudson Valley.

JONES GOES FOR 30:With a stolen base against the Cyclones in Thursday's contest, Spencer Jones has now swiped 33 bags on the season. The New York Yankees' No. 1 prospect is just two away from matching Cooper Bowman's franchise record of 35 set last year. In the South Atlantic League, Jones currently sits 5th while his 33 steals are tied for the second-most among Yankees Minor Leaguers.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades' longest active on-base streak at 30 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. It's currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League and High-A, while his streak is the second-longest in MiLB. Vaughn Grissom (ATL) currently sits in front of Cowles with a 36 game on-base streak. Cowles surpassed Josh Breaux (2021) and Ezequiel Duran (2021) last Wednesday for the Yankees-era franchise record which stood at 24 games. Emeel Salem (2007) owns the all-time record with a 35 game on-base streak.

NOBODY CROSSES HOME:After tossing 1.1 scoreless frames on Thursday, Luis Velasquez extended his scoreless innings streak to 15.0 innings over his last seven-plus appearances. The last runner to score against the right-hander came back on July 21 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

A NEW NO. 1:On August 10, MLB Pipeline reshuffled the New York Yankees Top 30 prospects list, with Spencer Jones becoming the new No. 1 prospect in the organization. Current Renegades on the roster listed are Brock Selvidge (#13), Zach Messinger (#18), Jared Serna (#20), Brendan Beck (#21), and Anthony Hall (#22). Other 2023 Renegades included on the list are Chase Hampton (#4), Drew Thorpe (#5), Ben Rice (#23), Agustin Ramírez (#24), and Danny Watson (#29).

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In Friday's victory over Jersey Shore, Jared Serna stole three bases and became the first Renegades player to accomplish this feat since Caleb Durbin stole three bases on April 25 in Greenville. Durbin also stole three bases on April 18 in Rome. Serna has tallied 22 stolen bases between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley this year.

HOOSIER POWER:On Thursday night, Grant Richardson hit his 13th home run of the season, and his 23rd of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade. He currently sits tied for first with Everson Pereira and current teammate Spencer Henson for the most in franchise history.

WE'RE NO. 1:In their last series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the 'Gades stole 13 bases which sits atop of the South Atlantic League over that span. Hudson Valley had just six in their prior series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks. So far this week, the Renegades have stolen four bases without being caught.

HE'S RIDING SOLO: Ben Cowles swatted his 10th home run of the season on Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Coincidentally all 10 of his long balls in 2023 have been solo home runs.

ROAD COOKING:With a win on Friday night, the Renegades will have matched their longest road winning streak of the season at five games. They accomplished this feat back in April on their road trip to Rome and Greenville. The 'Gades are currently tied with the Great Lakes Loons (LAD) for the most road wins (38) in High-A this year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.