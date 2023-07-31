Cyclones Announce Series of Roster Moves

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones have made a series of roster moves ahead of the team's six-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws beginning Tuesday, August 1st.

Four players have been promoted to Brooklyn from Low-A St. Lucie: INF/OF Jett Williams, INF Jacob Reimer, RHP Bailey Reid and RHP Jawilme Ramírez.

Williams was selected by the Mets with the 14th overall selection of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas. The 19-year-old played in 79 games this season with St. Lucie. Williams hit to a .249 batting average with six home runs and 35 runs batted in. Additionally, Williams led the Florida State League with a .422 on-base percentage and ranked 4th with 32 stolen bases.

Reimer was also a 2022 Mets draftee, selected in the fourth round out of Yucaipa High School in California. Across 75 games with St. Lucie this season, Reimer hit to a .280 clip, which was 7th in the FSL. while also scoring 48 runs - trailing only Williams for the most by a St. Lucie player this season.

Reid was signed by New York to a minor league contract on June 4, after he was released by the South Bend Cubs. Originally signed by the Cubs as a minor league free agent in 2020, Reid appeared in eight games with St. Lucie, pitching to an 8.53 ERA across 6.1 innings.

Ramírez comes to Brooklyn having pitched in 18 games with St. Lucie, 12 of which came in a relief capacity. The 21-year-old has a 4.91 ERA across 77 innings. Ramírez was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

In a series of corresponding moves, both INF Mateo Gil and RHP Blade Tidwell have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Gil began the year in Binghamton, before being reassigned to Brooklyn on May 2. Gil clubbed 10 home runs across 62 games with the Cyclones.

Tidwell heads north having put together one of the best campaigns by any arm in the South Atlantic League. Entering Monday's off day, Tidwell has held opposing hitters to a .190 batting average, the lowest mark in the league. The right-hander's 3.09 ERA sits at 3rd in the circuit amongst qualified pitchers. His 112 strikeouts are the 3rd most in the SAL.

Additionally, LHP Quinn Brodey has been released.

The Cyclones return to action Tuesday, August 1 in Lakewood, NJ to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. First pitch is slated for 7:05.

