2023 Playoff Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

July 31, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Fans! For the first time since 2017, your Greenville Drive are headed back to the South Atlantic League Postseason, and you can grab your tickets to be a part of the drive to a title as Playoff Single-Game tickets are on sale now!

Don't miss out on the chance to catch extra baseball at Fluor Field and root for the Drive as they make a push for their second SAL Championship! The Drive clinched the SAL South First-Half Title and are guaranteed to host at least one playoff game at Fluor Field with the potential to host up to four games depending on the results of the SAL Divisional Round. Here's how the playoffs are set up:

Playoff Format/Schedule:

SAL Divisional Round

Tuesday, September 12: Drive at TBD

Thursday, September 14: Drive vs. TBD - Fluor Field - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 15: Drive vs. TBD - Fluor Field - 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

SAL Championship Series (if Drive advance from Divisional Round)

Sunday, September 17: Drive at TBD

Tuesday, September 19: Drive vs. TBD - Fluor Field - 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20: Drive vs. TBD - Fluor Field - 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.