Renegades RHP Luis Velasquez Named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

July 31, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Luis Velasquez

(Hudson Valley Renegades, Credit: Dave Janosz/Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Luis Velasquez(Hudson Valley Renegades, Credit: Dave Janosz/Hudson Valley Renegades)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - For the second straight week and the fifth time this season a Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher has been named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. RHP Luis Velasquez was named SAL Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24-30, MLB announced today.

Velasquez had a dominant week out of the bullpen for the Renegades, tossing 5.2 perfect innings and striking out eight batters. He picked up the win in both of the Renegades' shutout wins against the Hickory Crawdads last week while striking out an impressive 47.1% of batters faced on the week.

Since June 28, Velasquez has posted a 2-0 record with a 0.68 ERA (1 ER/13.1 IP) and has allowed six hits while striking out 17. His 3.2 inning performance on July 26 was his longest outing since tossing 4.0 innings on Aug. 20, 2019 against the DSL Angels.

Signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Yankees on April 26, 2019, Velasquez began the season with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons, and was promoted to the Renegades on June 6. In recognition of his award, the Renegades will make a $500 donation in Velasquez's name to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center Health Network before a game on the Renegades' next homestand.

In picking up the SAL Pitcher of the Week Award, he becomes the sixth Renegades weekly award this season. He joins RHP Juan Carela (April 17-23), RHP Drew Thorpe (May 29-June 4; July 17-23), and RHP Tyrone Yulie, who were named SAL Pitcher of the Week, and OF Aaron Palensky who was named SAL Player of the Week for the week of May 22-28.

Hudson Valley is on the road this week taking on the Wilmington Blue Rocks before returning home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, August 8 to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Images from this story



Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Luis Velasquez

(Dave Janosz/Hudson Valley Renegades)

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.