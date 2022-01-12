Cyclones Announce Front Office Promotions & Additions

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones kicked off the new year with some new roles and new additions to the front office staff. Billy Harner has been promoted to the role of Assistant General Manager, Mordechai Twersky has been elevated to Assistant Box Office Manager and Bryan Wynne will take on the new role as Manager of Special Events.

Harner, 38, has been a full-time member of the Brooklyn Cyclones Front Office staff since 2011, previously serving as the Director of Communications. His primary responsibilities will continue to include the marketing, communications, and promotional efforts of the club. The Bay Ridge native began his career as an intern with the Cyclones in 2001 and served as a seasonal employee in various departments from 2001 - 2005. He has also worked in the Media Relations Department with the New York Mets, serving under Jay Horwitz from 2008-2010.

Twersky joined the club as an intern in 2018 and was hired as a full-time employee prior to the start of the 2019 Championship Season. He will continue to serve as an Account Executive within the ticketing department in addition to his new managerial role.

Wynne will serve as the newly created Manager of Special Events, overseeing the dozens of non-Cyclones events held at the ballpark each year. This includes graduations, concerts, television and movie filming as well as numerous other events. The St. John's University graduate began working with Brooklyn as an intern in 2013 before being hired in a full-time role as an Account Executive prior to the 2017 season.

In addition to the internal promotions, the team has hired Michael Charyn as the new Director of Ticket Sales & Operations, Jennifer Reilly as Manager of Corporate Partnerships & Development, Kiana Steinauer as Marketing Manager and Ryan Dougherty as an Account Executive.

Charyn will oversee all aspects of Cyclones ticketing, including the box office and sales staff. The Queens native graduated from St. John's University and has worked with the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Lizards, New York Riptide and GF Sports & Entertainment prior to joining the Cyclones.

Reilly joins the Cyclones as the Manager of Corporate Partnerships & Development, but she is certainly no stranger to Maimonides Park. Jennifer was instrumental in the planning and execution of the first and largest black-tie gala ever held at the ballpark nearly 20 years ago. Prior to joining the Cyclones front office she had similar roles for the New York Yankees and Columbia University as well as several non-profit organizations across the country. She will be responsible for bringing new business partners to the ballpark in her current role.

Steinauer joins the Cyclones as the Marketing Manager after recently finishing her Masters in Sports Science at Southern Connecticut State University. While at SCSU, Kiana was a member of the women's basketball team and was featured in the "Faces in the Crowd" section of Sports Illustrated after putting together a 33-point and 31-rebound game. Steinauer was born in Seattle but grew up in Canada and most recently worked for the Connecticut Women's Basketball Hall of Fame prior to joining the team on Coney Island.

Dougherty becomes the most recent Cyclones intern to earn a full-time position with the club, after working as a tickets and promotions intern in 2019 and 2021. The Rockaway Beach resident recently graduated from SUNY Cortland with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management and a minor in Economics.

