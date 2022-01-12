Pittsburgh Pirates Announce Greensboro Coaching Staff and Other Player Development Assignments

January 12, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the following staff assignments for the 2022 season. Background information is included on the following pages.

Name Position

Michael Chernow Assistant Director, Coaching & Player Development

Shawn Johnston Coordinator, Project Management

Julio Sepulveda Coordinator, Coaching & Player Development

Jim Horner Assistant Field Coordinator

Jonny Tucker Minor League Hitting Coordinator

Chris Truby Minor League Infield Coordinator

Dewey Robinson Special Advisor, Pitching Development

Dan Meyer Indianapolis Pitching Coach

Eric Munson Indianapolis Hitting Coach

Kieran Mattison Altoona Manager and OF/Baserunning Coordinator

Callix Crabbe Greensboro Manager & Assistant Hitting Coordinator

Quentin Brown Florida Complex League Hitting Coach

Caitlyn Callahan Development Coach

Chad Noble Roving Catching Instructor

INDIANAPOLIS (AAA) ALTOONA (AA)

Manager: Miguel Perez Manager: Kieran Mattison

Hitting Coach: Eric Munson Hitting Coach: Jon Nunnally

Pitching Coach: Dan Meyer Pitching Coach: Drew Benes

Integrated Baseball Performance Coach: Brady Conlan Integrated Baseball Performance Coach: Blake Butler

Bench Coach: Gary Green Development Coach: Stephen Morales

GREENSBORO (A) BRADENTON (A)

Manager: Callix Crabbe Manager: Jonathan Johnston

Hitting Coach: Rubén Gotay Hitting Coach: Mendy Lopez

Pitching Coach: Fernando Nieve Pitching Coach: TBD

Integrated Baseball Performance Coach: Justin Orton Integrated Baseball Performance Coach: Casey Harms

Development Coach: TBD Development Coach: Gustavo Omaña

Name Position/Background Info

Michael Chernow

Assistant Director, Coaching & Player Development...Begins his sixth season with the Pirates, having joined the organization in 2017...Also spent nine seasons with the Phillies (2007-2015) and one year at Baseball Info Solutions (2016)...Graduated from Temple University with a BS in Sport Management (2016), and from Louisiana State University with an MS in Kinesiology and Sport Administration (2021).

Shawn Johnston

Coordinator, Project Management...Begins his seventh season with the Pirates, having joined the organization in 2016 after serving six years in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer...Graduated from Union College with a BA in Economics (2009), the University of North Carolina School of Law with a JD (2018), and is currently pursuing an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School (expected 2023).

Julio Sepulveda

Coordinator, Coaching & Player Development...Begins his fourth season with the Pirates, having joined the organization in 2019...Also spent one season with the Winston-Salem Dash (2018), the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and two seasons with the Indios de MayagÃÂ¼ez (2019-2020) in Puerto Rico's Winter League...Graduated from Point Park University with a BS in Sports, Arts and Entertainment Management in 2018.

Drew Benes

Altoona Pitching Coach...Is in his sixth season with the Pittsburgh organization, his second straight with Altoona...Pitched two years at Arkansas State University and was selected by St. Louis in the 35th round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft...Pitched three seasons in the Cardinals farm system and spent 2013 with the Texas Rangers organization and the River City Rascals of the Frontier League.

Quentin Brown

Florida Complex League Hitting Coach...Most recently served as Vice President of Finch Creek Fieldhouse, a multimillion-dollar indoor facility in Noblesville, IN, that is home to all Indiana Primetime teams from 7U to 17U...Coached high school ball for seven years in Indiana; his team won a state championship while he served as Assistant Coach/Hitting Coach and a state championship runner-up title after he assumed head coaching duties.

Blake Butler

Altoona Integrated Baseball Performance Coach...Served as a Development Coach with Greensboro in 2021, his first season in the organization...Was a coaching assistant at Davidson College and also coached at College of Charleston and Francis Marion University. ...Was selected by Cincinnati in the 15th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

Caitlyn Callahan

Development Coach...Is the first female coach in the history of the Pirates...Spent the past two seasons as a Minor League Video and Technology intern with the Cincinnati Reds... Was a Baseball Operations assistant with the Staten Island Yankees in 2019...Spent two seasons with the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod League as an MLB Scout Liaison in 2017 and Assistant GM in 2018...Played NCAA D1 softball at Boston University and St. Mary's College of California, where she graduated with a degree in Kinesiology.

Brady Conlan

Indianapolis Integrated Baseball Performance Coach...Served as a Development Coach with Bradenton in 2021...Spent first year of coaching in 2020 with the Dodgers affiliate in the Dominican Republic...Former infielder played baseball at Cal State/Dominguez Hills before being selected by the White Sox in the 24th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft...Also coached at Cal State/Northridge in 2019.

Callix Crabbe

Greensboro Manager & Assistant Hitting Coordinator...Spent the last three seasons (2019-2021) as the Assistant Hitting Coach with the Texas Rangers...Also worked as a baseball instructor and coach at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, from 2012-16...Spent six years (2002-07) in the Brewers organization, where he was named the best defensive second baseman in the California League in 2004...Made Major League debut with the Padres in 2008 and played 21 games in the Majors...Also spent time in the Mariners and Blue Jays organizations during his 10-year pro career.

Rubén Gotay

Greensboro Hitting Coach for the second straight season...Spent 2018-19 as a coach with Clearwater in the Philadelphia organization...Played professionally for 17 years (2001- 2017), including parts of four seasons in the Major Leagues with the Royals (2004-05), Mets (2007) and Braves (2008)...Was originally selected by Kansas City in the 31st round of the 2000 First-Year Player Draft.

Gary Green

Indianapolis Bench Coach...Is in his 17th season with the Pirates organization...Served as the Bench Coach with Altoona in 2021 and was the roving Minor League Infield Coordinator for 11 seasons...Served as a minor league manager in the Pittsburgh and Detroit systems for 11 seasons...Played in the Major Leagues with the Padres (1986, 1989), Rangers (1990-91) and Reds (1992).

Casey Harms

Bradenton Integrated Baseball Performance Coach...Joined the organization in 2021 as a Hitting Coach in the Florida Complex League...Served as manager for the Waterloo Bucks in the Northwoods League in 2019-20, capturing the league championship in 2020...Was an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara from 2013-2018 while the Gauchos made their first-ever appearance in the College World Series in 2016.

Jim Horner

Assistant Field Coordinator...Was a Bench Coach with the Bradenton Marauders in 2021... Joined the Pirates organization prior to the 2020 season after spending four years as the assistant baseball coach at Washington State University...Also spent nine seasons (2005- 10, 2013-15) in the Seattle organization...Was a catcher in the Mariners minor league system for nine seasons (1996-2004).

Jonathan Johnston

Bradenton Manager...Returns for his second season as the Marauders manager after winning the league championship in 2021 and being named Manager-of-the-Year...Spent 2019 as a coach at the University of California/San Diego; also coached at UCSD from 2012-14...Spent four years (2015-18) as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at UNC Asheville...Played two seasons of professional baseball in the Oakland farm system. ...Earned a degree in ocean engineering from the US Naval Academy in 2006 and finished his naval career as a lieutenant.

Mendy Lopez

Bradenton Hitting Coach...Served as the Pirates Latin American Field Coordinator in 2021, a position he also held from 2017-19...Also managed the DSL Pirates for three seasons (2014-16)...Played 21 seasons of professional baseball from 1992-2013, which included seven years in the Major Leagues with the Royals (1998-99, 2003-04), Marlins (2000), Astros (2001) and Pirates (2001-02).

Kieran Mattison

Altoona Manager and OF/Baserunning Coordinator...Is in his sixth season as a Manager in the Pirates system...Led Greensboro to the second-best record (74-46) in the High-A East League in 2021 and an appearance in the League Championship Series...Spent 2019 with short-season Bristol and led the club to a postseason berth for the first time since 2002...Also managed the West Virginia Black Bears in 2018 and guided the DSL Pirates to a 36-34 mark in 2017...Served as a coach with Peoria during the 2021 Arizona Fall League.

Dan Meyer

Indianapolis Pitching Coach... Spent the last nine seasons in the Atlanta farm system, most recently as the interim manager of the Double-A Mississippi Braves, where he was named Southern League Manager-of-the-Year while capturing the championship in 2021...Former LHP was selected by Atlanta in the first round of the 2002 First-Year Player Draft (34th pick overall) and made his Major League debut with the Braves on 9/14/04...Also spent time in the big leagues with the Athletics (2007-08) and Marlins (2009-2010).

Stephen Morales

Altoona Development Coach...Is in his third season with the Pirates...Managed the Florida Complex League Black team in 2021 after managing the DSL Pirates 1 team in 2019...Has coached/managed in the Roberto Clemente winter league in Puerto Rico each of the last eight years...Former catcher was selected by the Marlins in the 23rd round of the 1996 First- Year Player Draft and played nine minor league seasons from 1996 to 2004 and three years of independent league ball (2005-07).

Eric Munson

Indianapolis Hitting Coach...Has owned and operated Gold Standard Athletics, an indoor training facility in Dubuque, IA, since 2013...Former catcher/infielder made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 2000 after being selected by Detroit in the first round of the 1999 First-Year Player Draft (third pick overall)...Played parts of nine seasons in the big leagues with the Tigers (2000-04), Rays (2005), Astros (2006-07) and Athletics (2009).

Fernando Nieve

Greensboro Pitching Coach...Is in his fourth season with the organization...Served as Pitching Coach for the Low-A Southeast League champion Bradenton club in 2021... Pitched professionally for 17 seasons, most recently in 2017 with the Oaxaca Guerreros in the Mexican League...Appeared in 99 Major League games over four seasons with the Astros (2006, 2008) and Mets (2009-2010).

Chad Noble

Roving Catching Instructor...Served as the Cubs bullpen catcher for eight seasons from 2014-2021...Attended Northwestern University, where he was a Johnny Bench Award semi-finalist in 2010, honoring the country's best catcher...Was selected by the Cubs in the 37th round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft and played four seasons in the Chicago organization.

Jon Nunnally

Altoona Hitting Coach...Is in his fourth season with the Pirates organization and his second with the Curve (also 2019)...Was the Hitting Coach at Indianapolis in 2021...Spent the first five years of his coaching career in the Cleveland system, serving as the Indians Hitting Coach under manager Manny Acta in 2010 and 2011...Also spent three seasons in the Toronto organization (2012-14), two in the Boston system (2015-16) and two with the Angels (2017-18)...His MLB playing career spanned parts of six seasons with the Royals (1995-97), Reds (1997-98), Red Sox (1999) and Mets (2000).

Gustavo Omaña

Bradenton Development Coach...Served as a coach with Indianapolis in 2021...Was a hitting coach in the Tampa Bay Rays organization for six seasons prior to joining the Pirates...Also played and coached for the Tiburones De La Guaira during the Venezuelan Winter League from 2008-2010.

Justin Orton

Greensboro Integrated Baseball Performance Coach...Served the Pirates as a Hitting Coach in the Dominican Republic in 2021 and as a Development Coach in the D.R. in 2020... Former infielder played four years for the University of British Columbia (2014-18) before joining the coaching ranks.

Miguel Perez

Indianapolis Manager...Is in his 15th season with the Pittsburgh organization, his first with Indy...Served as Altoona's manager in 2021 after guiding the Greensboro club to a 79-59 record in 2019...Has been with the Pirates organization since signing as a minor league free agent on 1/11/13...Made his Major League debut with Cincinnati on 9/7/05; became the first player from Guatire, Venezuela to play in the Majors.

Dewey Robinson

Special Advisor, Pitching Development...Has spent the last 13 seasons in the Tampa Bay organization as Pitching Coordinator (2009-2019) and Director, Pitching Development (2020-21)...Former RHP spent three years in the Major Leagues with the White Sox (1979- 1981)...Coached at Northwestern and at the University of Missouri before spending 10 seasons coaching in the White Sox farm system and two seasons (1993-94) as the Bullpen Coach with Chicago (AL)...Was also Houston's Pitching Coach in 2008 and 2009.

Chris Truby

Minor League Infield Coordinator...Returns to the Pirates organization after spending the last 13 years with the Phillies, most recently as the Field Coordinator since 2019...Began his coaching career with Pittsburgh as the GCL Hitting Coach in 2007...Spent 2008 as the High-A Hitting Coach with the Pirates...Played four seasons in the Majors with Houston (2000-01), Montreal (2002), Detroit (2002) and Tampa Bay (2003).

Jonny Tucker

Minor League Hitting Coordinator...Is in his fourth season with the Pirates organization. ...Served as the Hitting Development Coordinator in 2021...Played nine seasons (2004- 2010) in the Baltimore farm system and two seasons in the Washington minor league system (2011-12)...Also played four seasons in the Atlantic League, capturing a championship while playing with Somerset in 2015.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.